2020 Milward Simpson Award girls finalists

This year's Milward Simpson Award girls nominees is comprised of three student-athletes who will play collegiately at the University of Wyoming, one who will play at Western Nebraska Community College and one who will swim at the University of South Carolina.
ALYSSA BEDARD, ROCK SPRINGS: She was a four-time all-state selection in indoor track and a three-time honoree in soccer.
After finishing second in the 55-meter dash at the state indoor meet as a sophomore, Bedard won six individual gold medals (55- and 200-meter dash, 55-meter hurdles) and two more as part of the Tigers' 4x200 relay team her last two seasons.
She also had top-10 finishes at the Simplot Games and holds seven school indoor track records.
Bedard was just as impressive on the pitch. In three years she amassed 86 goals and 36 assists -- both of which are school records -- and helped lead the Tigers to a third-place finish at last year's state tournament.
Bedard, who was recently named the Rock Springs Female Athlete of the Year, will play soccer at the University of Wyoming in the fall.
KY BUELL, CHEYENNE EAST: She was an all-state volleyball player her senior season with the Thunderbirds, but it was in basketball where Buell was at the top of her game.
She played her first two years at Rock Springs, where she led Class 4A in scoring both years, averaging 15.6 points per game as a freshman and 21.0 as a sophomore. At East, Buell averaged a team-best 16.3 points per game as a junior and once again led the state in scoring with 21.3 ppg this past season. She also led her team in assists and steals all four years.
A four-time all-state selection in basketball, Buell helped East to a runner-up finish last year and a 22-3 mark this season before the state tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Buell will continue her basketball career at Western Nebraska Community College.
CORIN CARRUTH, KELLY WALSH: She was a three-year starter for the three-time Class 4A defending state champion Trojans volleyball team and a two-year starter for the basketball team.
Carruth earned three all-conference and two all-state honors in volleyball and was the 4A Player of the Year as a junior.
In basketball, she averaged 9.1 points and 7.5 rebounds as a senior, garnering all-state honors for a Kelly Walsh squad that entered the state tournament as the West Regional champs with a 17-5 record.
Carruth will play volleyball at UW next year.
OLIVIA MCPHERSON, LARAMIE: While she only competed in swimming during her four years of high school, McPherson definitely left a legacy in the pool.
She holds state marks in the 100 free (50.15) and 100 breast (1:02.65) and also swam on the Plainsmen's state record-holding 200 free and 400 free relay teams. McPherson also reached All-America standards seven times and leaves Laramie with eight school records.
At the state meet, where she helped the Plainsmen win three consecutive state team titles, she won the 50 free all four years and the 100 breast as a senior. She also swam on six state championship relay teams.
McPherson will continue her swimming career at the University of South Carolina.
NAYA SHIME, KELLY WALSH: After spending her first three years at Riverton, she finished her prep career as a Trojan.
Shime was a three-time all-state selection in volleyball at Riverton, where she also was a two-year starter for the basketball team and won four state titles in track.
She won the state long jump title her first two years, setting the Class 3A mark with a leap of 18 feet, 8.75 inches as a sophomore. She also won the 100-meter hurdles as a sophomore and junior.
Shime will join Carruth in playing volleyball at UW.
