2020 Milward Simpson Award girls finalists

This year's Milward Simpson Award girls nominees is comprised of three student-athletes who will play collegiately at the University of Wyoming, one who will play at Western Nebraska Community College and one who will swim at the University of South Carolina.

ALYSSA BEDARD, ROCK SPRINGS: She was a four-time all-state selection in indoor track and a three-time honoree in soccer.

After finishing second in the 55-meter dash at the state indoor meet as a sophomore, Bedard won six individual gold medals (55- and 200-meter dash, 55-meter hurdles) and two more as part of the Tigers' 4x200 relay team her last two seasons.

She also had top-10 finishes at the Simplot Games and holds seven school indoor track records.

Bedard was just as impressive on the pitch. In three years she amassed 86 goals and 36 assists -- both of which are school records -- and helped lead the Tigers to a third-place finish at last year's state tournament.

Bedard, who was recently named the Rock Springs Female Athlete of the Year, will play soccer at the University of Wyoming in the fall.