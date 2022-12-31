A look back on Roe's demise and how religious groups reacted

In December of 2021, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was brought to the Supreme Court.

Upholding Mississippi’s abortion ban would mean the fall of Roe v. Wade nationwide.

Whispers of hope from anti-abortion churches and faith groups started rising. This was something that they had been praying for for years.

In May of this year, leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion only strengthened that hope and those prayers. It also sparked protests both for and against abortion across the country and in Casper, the Star-Tribune reported at the time, although protesters had been meeting on the corner of McKinley and Second Street since April, when plans for the opening of an abortion clinic in Casper were announced.

The clinic -- operated by Circle of Hope, a national health care nonprofit -- moved forward with its construction, even with the leak. It would have been the second clinic to offer abortions in Wyoming and the first to offer surgical abortions. That same month, someone set fire to the building, effectively slowing its efforts to open within the year.

Bob Brechtel, a former state lawmaker who is staunchly against abortion and has lead prayer groups for those demonstrators, said that the fire was a “senseless act” that “doesn’t help anybody," the Star-Tribune reported.

Amidst continued demonstrations, May passed. On June 24, Roe was overturned.

Churches across the nation sang and praised God. For some, Roe was a ruling that they had seen instituted and something they had been praying would change ever since.

Wyoming’s trigger abortion ban was set to go into place until a lawsuit against it stopped those plans in their tracks. (The lawsuit has been sent to the Wyoming Supreme Court.) One of the plaintiffs was a Jewish woman who claimed that an abortion ban would prevent her from practicing her religion as she feels led.

While not all are of the same opinion, many Jews believe that abortion is necessary if the mother’s life would be saved by it. But it’s also a decision that needs to be considered with one’s partner, doctor and rabbi, they say.

What it is not, they maintain, is a political decision.

“If there is a majority opinion within Judaism — it’s not murder. That much I can tell you. From here to the most Orthodox would agree it’s not murder,” Rabbi Moshe Halfon of Mt. Sinai Congregation in Cheyenne said. “Is it right or wrong? Is it acceptable to do it for convenience? The traditionalist would say no, but ... who makes that decision? Again, the couple, the doctor, the rabbi or the religious authority can say, ‘You should, you shouldn’t.’ But it’s not up to (a) political (position).”

While many Jews around the state mourned a potential ban, other religious adherents cheered. They encouraged each other to “uncork the champagne and rejoice,” as Rev. Christian Preus of Mount Hope Lutheran Church said in a podcast episode shortly after Roe’s overturning.

They had gotten what they wanted, though, so what were they going to do now?

Pray and vote and work to support anti-abortion measures in their communities. Support families or individuals facing unplanned pregnancies in any way they can.

“ … The doors of the church are always open, because we want them to feel part of a community, that there’s a community that’s (a) nonjudgmental community for them that’s going to support them,” Father Ray Rodriguez of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Casper said. “Because sometimes you just need relationships.”

The clinic in Jackson continues to provide abortions while the lawsuit is ongoing.