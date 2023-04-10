In the gentle, warm atmosphere of Wind City Books, Maci Welch sits behind a wooden table with a plate of pink-frosted cookies, coloring pages and several copies of her books, one a novel and one a children’s book.

This moment has been several months in the making for Welch, a mother of two who is studying at the University of Wyoming with the goal of becoming a counselor. She’s also a member of the Wyoming State Literacy Association and spoke at the kickoff event for the Young Author Contest. Today, April 8, she’s having a launch party for her newest book, “The Grumble Bear.”

It’s a sigh of relief. It’s a giddiness. It’s a dream realized. In kindergarten, Welch answered the question “What do you want to be when you grow up?” by writing “I’m going to write and illustrate children’s books.”

So she did, after some stints in other various fields. She wrote and illustrated all 32 pages, which she called “an intimidating process,” in an interview with the Star-Tribune.

“So every day I would just sit down and start doodling. I even involved my community on social media and was like, ‘Hey, you guys get to vote on what the grumble bear looks like, right? ... Ultimately, they chose one of the designs. Then from there, I started storyboarding. And I had the whole book storyboarded and then spent four months just drawing every illustration by hand.”

Welch started the book Oct. 29, 2022. It is now out at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.

At the moment, she’s taking five classes at UW.

“There were a lot of days that I was like, oh my god, I’m falling behind. I’m not gonna be able to finish this in time.

“I really wanted to be able to finish it before this semester was over, because I wanted to read it at my kids schools for them and, and be there in their library and then be able to say, ‘Look, guys, my mom did that.’”

A steady stream of customers comes through the front door of Wind City Books in Casper. In the children’s area, seven kids, two of them Welch’s, are stationed on the floor, their eyes glued to their books.

“It’s really a love letter to my daughters, and just a reminder that they are my forever inspiration,” Welch said of the book.

Her youngest jumps up on the chair beside her, proclaiming that she had hurt her finger and needed a Band-Aid. Welch kisses it better.