Like father, like daughters and son.

At least, that’s how it is for Travis Masters and his son, Cauy, and one of his daughters, Alli. All of them have been through the CNFR circuit, Travis in 1997 and 1998; Alli and Cauy in this present year.

So, to put it in perspective, Travis will spend this Father’s Day taking his kids back home to Iowa after they competed in some of the same events as he did, in the same place.

“I don’t know how to describe it,” Travis said of getting to watch his kids compete on Thursday, mere hours before Alli would be up during that evening’s performance. “(It’s) one of them where — you’ll have to kind of do it. It makes us proud.”

Alli, who just graduated from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and Cauy, who is a freshmen at Clarendon College, along with their younger sister who does rodeo at the high school level, said they were never forced into choosing rodeo. Their mother was a basketball player who did some barrel racing. Alli started on her high school basketball team for all four years of high school. Cauy wrestled a bit. But Travis and his wife gave their kids the choice, they said, to choose if rodeo was what they wanted to do.

It was. Unequivocally. The Masters live on a ranch in southern Iowa with about “40 head of horses” and a few cows. If they’re not working on the ranch, then they’re practicing or traveling for rodeo events. Neither Cauy nor Alli, who both also compete in professional rodeo, gave any indication that they’ve ever regretted their choice.

But it’s not only the shared love of rodeo that’s made them closer, they told the Star-Tribune. It’s the simple act of spending time together.

“Well, ... we’re stuck with each other, whether we like it or not,” Cauy said.

But he also said, “I think it’s pretty awesome, whenever my sister goes out there and does what she needs to do. Sometimes I wonder what she’s doing out there, but I’m sure she thinks the same thing about me. I kind of like that they’re good. Yeah, my sisters wouldn’t be near as neat if they weren’t very good.

“You’ve got to hold the (family) name up.”

And, on top of that, they train all of their own horses.

“It’s kind of cool to all work together and train them,” Alli said.

All three siblings each have their own horse that fits them best. And like most siblings, they don’t love sharing, but they will if they need to.

Standing in the back of a horse trailer at the fairgrounds in Casper, Alli and Cauy are tall and athletic, dressed practically and comfortably in jeans and t-shirts. Both brother and sister have a sort of Midwest openness and ease about them. Travis looks at them with a quiet, fatherly pride.

He’s not upset about having to spend his Father’s Day driving 12 hours back home. In fact, he prefers to drive.

“They can drive,” he said of his kids. “(But) they’ll be asleep.”

“He does enjoy them (the drives),” Alli said teasingly. “No matter how much he complains about it.”

“Yeah, he complains. But we ask him if he wants us to drive, and he’ll never let us,” Cauy said.

“You need more practice,” Travis replied. “When I’m not with you.”