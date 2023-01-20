22 animals die in Natrona County holding pen fire

A heating lamp inside of an animal pen caught nearby materials on fire on Friday morning in rural Natrona County, killing 22 animals and causing minor injuries to one person who tried to rescue them.
Two goats, four ducks and 16 chickens died in the fire, the Natrona County Fire District said in a statement. One woman with minor injuries was treated on scene and released.
She attempted to rescue the animals and sustained first-degree burns to her face, arms and hands in the process.
The Natrona County Fire District responded to a report of a structure fire on Hopi Road Friday morning. The blaze killed 22 animals
Natrona County Fire District
Authorities received a report at about 6 a.m. Friday of an animal holding pen on fire with animals inside on Hopi Road.
Firefighters found the animal pen engulfed in flames with power lines running through the area, the statement said. They were able to contain the fire so that nearby residential buildings were not threatened.
But due to the downed power lines, crews were forced to wait until the power company came to secure the area before continuing to extinguish the blaze.
The fire was deemed accidental.
Did you know house fires happen more during the winter?
Those who use any sort of heating sources to keep animals warm during the winter are advised to secure it enough, so that animals can't knock it down and start fires.
28 steps to take for fire safety
28 steps to take for fire safety
Like earthquakes, hurricanes, and other natural disasters, wildfires won’t give you advance warning before they strike. At most, you might learn about a fire in your area a few days before it threatens your home. Still, fires from natural causes accounted for
just 1.6 percent of all residential fires in 2015. Fires caused by cooking, heating and electrical malfunction are much more common.
In other words, household objects you use every day are far more likely to cause a fire than Mother Nature (
This Is Us fans know this all too well). Stacker surveyed recommendations from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, National Fire Protection Association, American Red Cross, and other experts to compile this list of 28 steps everyone can take to prevent a fire or minimize fire damage. Although you can never be completely prepared for an emergency, following these recommendations will at least increase your household’s fire safety. Before disaster strikes, take these 28 steps to reduce your risk of both residential fires and wildfires.
U.S. Air Force
#1. Make an emergency plan
Every household should have a solid
emergency plan. Talk to your family about how you will receive emergency alerts, what you will do if you need to seek shelter, where you will go if you need to evacuate, and how you will communicate if you’re separated.
U.S. Air Force
#2. Put together an emergency kit
An emergency supply kit typically includes enough supplies to allow you to survive for several days without food or water, in addition to go-bags for each member of your family. If your home catches on fire, you might not have time to take your entire emergency kit—but if you keep your go-bags in an easily accessible place, you might be able to grab them on your way out.
U.S. Air Force
#3. Install smoke alarms
Properly installed smoke alarms
can reduce your risk of dying in a fire by half. The National Fire Alarm code requires new homes to have interconnected hardwired smoke alarms with backup batteries on every level of the home, outside each sleeping area and inside each bedroom. Existing homes must have smoke alarms on every level and outside each sleeping area, at a minimum.
U.S. Air Force
#5. Install carbon monoxide alarms
Fires also create the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. Any time fuel burns, it produces this colorless, odorless gas.
High amounts of carbon monoxide can be poisonous, so it’s especially dangerous in enclosed spaces. Install a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector close to your bedroom—it’s important that the alarm could wake you up in the middle of the night.
CORGI HomePlan // Flickr
#6. Make sure every member of your family knows what the alarms sound like
Demonstrate both the smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector for the entire household to ensure everyone is familiar with the sound of the alarm. That way, if they do ever go off, you won’t waste precious time wondering what that funny noise means.
U.S. Air Force
#7. Teach every family member how to escape from any room
If a fire starts, you might have
two minutes or less to get out of the house. Create a fire escape plan so every member knows exactly what to do. You should know two ways to escape from every room, in case the usual exits are blocked by flames.
U.S. Air Force
#8. Practice escaping from your home twice a year
Plan
timed escape drills twice a year to ensure that every member of your family could escape quickly and easily in case of a fire.
U.S. Air Force
#9. Ensure that every family member knows how to call 911
Mom and Dad shouldn’t be the only ones who know what to do in case of emergency.
Teach young children when and how to call 911 and make sure they know to provide their name and address to the dispatcher.
Paul Sableman // Flickr
#10. Sign up for a first aid class
It’s always a good idea to learn how to administer first aid. After a fire, you might need to help a family member before emergency responders arrive.
Sign up for a first aid class near you to learn the basics.
U.S. Army
#11. Learn to stop, drop, and roll
If your clothes catch fire, you’ll need to follow three simple steps:
stop, drop and roll. Rolling on the ground will smother the flames on your clothing so you can continue escaping safely.
U.S. Marine Corps
#12. Check your home's electrical wiring
Electrical distribution or lighting equipment played a role in
57 percent of all house fires from 2010 to 2014, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Faulty wiring specifically caused the majority of those fires. Reduce your risk of electrical fires by hiring an electrician to check your home’s wiring.
Paul Cutler // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Replace frayed electrical cords immediately
Fix or replace frayed cords and exposed wires right away to keep your home safe from rogue sparks.
Department of Defense
#15. Make sure your heat sources are in good working order
Heating fires are
the second leading cause of house fires, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. Prevent potential fires by having your fireplaces, furnaces, and chimneys cleaned and inspected at least once a year.
Pixabay
#16. Store combustible materials in a safe place
Be careful not to store firewood, fuel or flammable materials near the fireplace, furnace, space heater or other heat sources. You don’t want an errant spark to find anything that could burst into flames easily.
Joe Crawford // Flickr
#17. Never leave open flames unattended
Always monitor open flames, whether that means the fireplace, the stove or a lit candle. Don’t leave any fires—even controlled ones—unattended.
Robbie Sproule // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Clear debris and flammable materials away from the exterior of your home
FEMA recommends keeping
a 30-foot defensible zone around the exterior of any building to prevent wildfires from spreading. This means clearing any debris that could catch fire—dead leaves, pine needles, shrubs and other flammable vegetation—within 30 feet of your home.
Colin Anderson // Flickr
#19. Check your insurance policy
Review your homeowners or renters insurance policies regularly so you know what will and will not be covered in case of a fire.
Pixabay
#20. Take an inventory of your belongings
If the worst happens and your home catches fire, you’ll need an inventory of everything you own to submit to your insurance company. The easiest way to take an inventory of all of your possessions is
by photographing your home. Walk from room to room, taking photos from every angle. Pay special attention to your closet, bookshelves, and valuables.
Pexels
#21. If you have time, close all doors and windows
If authorities provide advance notice that you’ll need to evacuate in advance of a wildfire, you can do a few things to help firefighters.
Closing every window, door and vent will reduce drafts and keep the radiant heat down.
glasseyes // Flickr
#22. Turn lights on in every room
If you have time,
turn on all of the lights inside and outside your home to make the house more visible through heavy smoke.
U.S. Air Force
#23. Disconnect automatic garage door openers
It’s also worth
disconnecting your automatic garage door opener so you can open the garage door by hand if you lose power. Again, only take this precaution if you have enough time.
Wikimedia Commons
#24. Move furniture into the center of the room
If you have time, you might also want to
move flammable furniture into the center of the room away from doors and windows and remove window treatments like drapes and blinds. This will reduce the chances of fire entering your home.
PxHere
#25. Shut off your gas supply
Practice
shutting off your gas supply in advance so you can limit the amount of fuel a wildfire will have. Again, only do this if you have enough time before evacuating.
Pixabay
#26. Fill up sinks, bathtubs, and other containers with water
Run a bath, fill sinks, connect garden hoses and fill any other large containers you can find with water if you have time before evacuating. This could prove useful to firefighters and allow you to
put out small spot fires later on.
Trosmisiek // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Download the American Red Cross App
Finally,
download the American Red Cross Emergency: Alerts app ahead of time. This app provides real-time alerts about emergency situations in your area and helps you easily connect with loved ones in case of an emergency.
U.S. Air Force
#27. Consider purchasing a NOAA Weather Radio
You might also want to buy a radio that receives
NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards, a national network of stations that broadcast weather information from the National Weather Service. This could allow you to stay up to date on all the latest information from officials in case a fire knocks out power to your region.
Mrschimpf // Wikimedia Commons
28 steps to take for fire safety
Like earthquakes, hurricanes, and other natural disasters, wildfires won’t give you advance warning before they strike. At most, you might learn about a fire in your area a few days before it threatens your home. Still, fires from natural causes accounted for
just 1.6 percent of all residential fires in 2015. Fires caused by cooking, heating and electrical malfunction are much more common.
In other words, household objects you use every day are far more likely to cause a fire than Mother Nature (
This Is Us fans know this all too well). Stacker surveyed recommendations from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, National Fire Protection Association, American Red Cross, and other experts to compile this list of 28 steps everyone can take to prevent a fire or minimize fire damage. Although you can never be completely prepared for an emergency, following these recommendations will at least increase your household’s fire safety. Before disaster strikes, take these 28 steps to reduce your risk of both residential fires and wildfires.
Canva
#1. Make an emergency plan
Every household should have a solid
emergency plan. Talk to your family about how you will receive emergency alerts, what you will do if you need to seek shelter, where you will go if you need to evacuate, and how you will communicate if you’re separated.
Canva
#2. Put together an emergency kit
An emergency supply kit typically includes enough supplies to allow you to survive for several days without food or water, in addition to go-bags for each member of your family. If your home catches on fire, you might not have time to take your entire emergency kit—but if you keep your go-bags in an easily accessible place, you might be able to grab them on your way out.
Canva
#3. Install smoke alarms
Properly installed smoke alarms
can reduce your risk of dying in a fire by half. The National Fire Alarm code requires new homes to have interconnected hardwired smoke alarms with backup batteries on every level of the home, outside each sleeping area and inside each bedroom. Existing homes must have smoke alarms on every level and outside each sleeping area, at a minimum.
Canva
#5. Install carbon monoxide alarms
Fires also create the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. Any time fuel burns, it produces this colorless, odorless gas.
High amounts of carbon monoxide can be poisonous, so it’s especially dangerous in enclosed spaces. Install a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector close to your bedroom—it’s important that the alarm could wake you up in the middle of the night.
Canva
#6. Make sure every member of your family knows what the alarms sound like
Demonstrate both the smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector for the entire household to ensure everyone is familiar with the sound of the alarm. That way, if they do ever go off, you won’t waste precious time wondering what that funny noise means.
Canva
#7. Teach every family member how to escape from any room
If a fire starts, you might have
two minutes or less to get out of the house. Create a fire escape plan so every member knows exactly what to do. You should know two ways to escape from every room, in case the usual exits are blocked by flames.
Canva
#8. Practice escaping from your home twice a year
Plan
timed escape drills twice a year to ensure that every member of your family could escape quickly and easily in case of a fire.
Canva
#9. Ensure that every family member knows how to call 911
Mom and Dad shouldn’t be the only ones who know what to do in case of emergency.
Teach young children when and how to call 911 and make sure they know to provide their name and address to the dispatcher.
Canva
#10. Sign up for a first aid class
It’s always a good idea to learn how to administer first aid. After a fire, you might need to help a family member before emergency responders arrive.
Sign up for a first aid class near you to learn the basics.
Canva
#12. Check your home's electrical wiring
Electrical distribution or lighting equipment played a role in
57 percent of all house fires from 2010 to 2014, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Faulty wiring specifically caused the majority of those fires. Reduce your risk of electrical fires by hiring an electrician to check your home’s wiring.
Canva
#13. Replace frayed electrical cords immediately
Fix or replace frayed cords and exposed wires right away to keep your home safe from rogue sparks.
Canva
#15. Make sure your heat sources are in good working order
Heating fires are
the second leading cause of house fires, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. Prevent potential fires by having your fireplaces, furnaces, and chimneys cleaned and inspected at least once a year.
Canva
#16. Store combustible materials in a safe place
Be careful not to store firewood, fuel or flammable materials near the fireplace, furnace, space heater or other heat sources. You don’t want an errant spark to find anything that could burst into flames easily.
Canva
#17. Never leave open flames unattended
Always monitor open flames, whether that means the fireplace, the stove or a lit candle. Don’t leave any fires—even controlled ones—unattended.
Canva
#19. Check your insurance policy
Review your homeowners or renters insurance policies regularly so you know what will and will not be covered in case of a fire.
Canva
#20. Take an inventory of your belongings
If the worst happens and your home catches fire, you’ll need an inventory of everything you own to submit to your insurance company. The easiest way to take an inventory of all of your possessions is
by photographing your home. Walk from room to room, taking photos from every angle. Pay special attention to your closet, bookshelves, and valuables.
Canva
#22. Turn lights on in every room
If you have time,
turn on all of the lights inside and outside your home to make the house more visible through heavy smoke.
Canva
#24. Move furniture into the center of the room
If you have time, you might also want to
move flammable furniture into the center of the room away from doors and windows and remove window treatments like drapes and blinds. This will reduce the chances of fire entering your home.
Canva
#25. Shut off your gas supply
Practice
shutting off your gas supply in advance so you can limit the amount of fuel a wildfire will have. Again, only do this if you have enough time before evacuating.
Canva
#26. Fill up sinks, bathtubs, and other containers with water
Run a bath, fill sinks, connect garden hoses and fill any other large containers you can find with water if you have time before evacuating. This could prove useful to firefighters and allow you to
put out small spot fires later on.
Canva
#28. Download the American Red Cross App
Finally,
download the American Red Cross Emergency: Alerts app ahead of time. This app provides real-time alerts about emergency situations in your area and helps you easily connect with loved ones in case of an emergency.
Canva
Follow Sofia Saric on Twitter @Sofia_Saric.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!