A springtime snowstorm in Casper this week broke two all-time records, the National Weather Service in Riverton says.
The blizzard dropped 37.4 inches of snow on Casper on Monday and Tuesday, which marked the largest snowstorm since records began in 1937, the agency said.
The previous record was 31.3 inches in December 1982.
On Monday, 26.7 inches of snow fell on Casper, the weather service said. It was the largest snowfall on any single day since records began.
This broke the original record of 24.3 inches, which was set on Christmas Eve of 1982.
"Casper...that was quite the storm," the National Weather Service said in a Facebook post.
The record-breaking snowstorm closed roads and schools and effectively isolated Casper from the outside world, with all highways and its airport shut down for a time.
Casper area schools were virtual for three days in a row. The city's non-essential offices also closed, as did a host of local businesses. And first responders dealt with snowstorm-related challenges including impassable streets, an increase in carbon monoxide alarms and an increase in the number of calls.
PHOTOS: Casper digs itself out after massive blizzard
Snowstorm
Aaron Cawiezell and his dog Dixie clear a path Wednesday for his wife to be able to leave their house so she can get to work as a nurse after a record-breaking snowstorm.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snowstorm
Stan Campbell digs out his and some of his fellow residents' cars on Wednesday in downtown Casper. The blizzard that struck Monday and Tuesday left behind huge piles of snow.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snowstorm
Record-breaking snow blankets Center Street on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in downtown Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snowstorm
Donna Mikuta clears the snow off her of from the recording-breaking snow storm on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snowstorm
Record-breaking snow blankets Center Street on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in downtown Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snowstorm
Record-breaking snow blankets East Second Street on Wednesday in downtown Casper. Many businesses remained closed due to the difficult of travel.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snowstorm
Record-breaking snow blankets East Second Street on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in downtown Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snowstorm
Stan Campbell digs out his car and some of his fellow residents cars to help them out from under the recording-breaking snow pack on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snowstorm
Stan Campbell digs out his car and some of his fellow residents cars to help them out from under the recording-breaking snow pack on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snowstorm
Donna Mikuta clears the snow off her of from the recording-breaking snow storm on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snowstorm
Aaron Cawiezell and his dog Dixie clear a path for his wife to be able to leave their house so she can get to work that night as a nurse at the hospital after a record-breaking snow storm on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snowstorm
Aaron Cawiezell and his dog Dixie clear a path for his wife to be able to leave their house so she can get to work that night as a nurse at the hospital after a record-breaking snow storm on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snowstorm
Aaron Cawiezell and his dog Dixie clear a path for his wife to be able to leave their house so she can get to work that night as a nurse at the hospital after a record-breaking snow storm on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snowstorm
Snow blanket the streets of Casper, trapping many residents on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snowstorm
Aaron Cawiezell and his dog Dixie clear a path for his wife to be able to leave their house so she can get to work that night as a nurse at the hospital after a record-breaking snow storm on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snowstorm
Aaron Cawiezell and his dog Dixie clear a path for his wife to be able to leave their house so she can get to work that night as a nurse at the hospital after a record-breaking snow storm on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snowstorm
Snow blanket the streets of Casper, trapping many residents on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snowstorm
Snow blanket the streets of Casper, trapping many residents on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snowstorm
Snow blanket the streets of Casper, trapping many residents on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snowstorm
Snow blanket the streets of Casper, trapping many residents on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snowstorm
Snow blanket the streets of Casper, trapping many residents on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Cars covered by huge snowdrifts in Casper
