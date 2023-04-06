A springtime snowstorm in Casper this week broke two all-time records, the National Weather Service in Riverton says.

The blizzard dropped 37.4 inches of snow on Casper on Monday and Tuesday, which marked the largest snowstorm since records began in 1937, the agency said.

The previous record was 31.3 inches in December 1982.

On Monday, 26.7 inches of snow fell on Casper, the weather service said. It was the largest snowfall on any single day since records began.

This broke the original record of 24.3 inches, which was set on Christmas Eve of 1982.

"Casper...that was quite the storm," the National Weather Service said in a Facebook post.

The record-breaking snowstorm closed roads and schools and effectively isolated Casper from the outside world, with all highways and its airport shut down for a time.

Casper area schools were virtual for three days in a row. The city's non-essential offices also closed, as did a host of local businesses. And first responders dealt with snowstorm-related challenges including impassable streets, an increase in carbon monoxide alarms and an increase in the number of calls.

PHOTOS: Casper digs itself out after massive blizzard Snowstorm Snowstorm Snowstorm Snowstorm Snowstorm Snowstorm Snowstorm Snowstorm Snowstorm Snowstorm Snowstorm Snowstorm Snowstorm Snowstorm Snowstorm Snowstorm Snowstorm Snowstorm Snowstorm Snowstorm Snowstorm Cars covered by huge snowdrifts in Casper