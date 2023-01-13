 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona man dies in collision with semi-tanker trailer west of Casper

An Arizona man died after his car slid across the median and collided with a semi-tanker trailer in icy conditions west of Casper.

James Wahl, 73, was driving west on U.S. Highway 20/26 when his Chrysler slid across ice on the road, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said.

Wahl lost control of his car and glided across the center lane into oncoming traffic. He died as a result of his injuries.

An unidentified driver in a semi-tanker trailer heading east collided with the Chrysler; the driver of the semi was not injured.

Driver inattention is being considered as a contributing factor in the crash.

The incident happened at milepost 42 at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

This is the third death on Wyoming roads in 2023.

