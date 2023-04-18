Officials are searching for a 25-year-old woman wanted for felony escape from the Casper Reentry Center, where she was serving time for a manslaughter conviction.

Rachelle Madeline Lynch is described as being about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

She has tattoos of hearts and feathers on her right forearm and another heart on her left hand.

Lynch signed out at 4:45 p.m. Monday and failed to return by 10 p.m. She was reported as an escapee early Tuesday morning.

She was originally sentenced in April 2020 to five to 13 years for involuntary manslaughter in relation to a stabbing death out of Fremont County.

Anyone with information about Lynch's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 307-235-9282. Information can also be reported anonymously through crime-stoppers.com.