Eleven people suffered injuries when a coach bus rolled onto its side early Monday on Interstate 25 south of Wheatland, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said.

All of the injured passengers were transported to the Platte County Memorial Hospital in Wheatland.

There were 40 people traveling on the Van Hool coach bus, said highway patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck.

The bus driver, who was identified as a 55-year-old Texas man, was not injured in the crash, the patrol said. The man failed to navigate a left turn and drove off the right side of the road, causing the bus to overturn.

People on the bus were traveling from Texas to Washington to work on a farm, the patrol said.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the coach bus on its side. Emergency vehicles and a tow truck driver's personal car were used to transport the remaining 29 people to a safe spot. Wyoming was being hit with a record-setting blizzard at the time.

Passengers were brought to the Wheatland Fire Training Center, where Platte County Emergency Management is helping people find food and lodging, the statement said.

The crash is under investigation.

PHOTOS: Blizzard blankets Central Wyoming with record amounts of snow Blizzard in Casper Blizzard in Douglas Snow Blizzard in Douglas Casper blizzard Snow day in Douglas Blizzard Blizzard in Douglas Casper blizzard Blizzard in Douglas Blizzard Casper blizzard Blizzard in Douglas Blizzard in Douglas Casper blizzard Blizzard in Douglas Blizzard in Douglas