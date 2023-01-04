 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Casper man dies 10 days after two-car crash in Texas

  • Updated
  • 0

How is it that more Americans are dying on roadways after years of improvement? Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

A Casper man died after a two-car crash in Gaines County, Texas.

Joshua Duncan, 37, was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock on Dec. 12, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday. He died at the hospital 10 days later from his injuries.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 62, about nine miles east of Hobbs, N.M.

Duncan was driving his 1997 Ford F-150 when another truck struck him from behind.

His truck skidded into a T-bone crash with the other truck until it finally landed against a wire barricade facing the opposite direction of traffic.

Ismael Barrera, 20, of Midland, Texas, had two passengers in his black 2016 Chevrolet Silverado at the time of the crash. Barrera and his passengers were not injured.

Barrera was charged with failing to control his speed, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. The posted speed limit in that section of highway is 75 mph.

People are also reading…

The road conditions were dry and clear. Both parties were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Follow Sofia Saric on Twitter @Sofia_Saric.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Red Cross phone booths help DR Congo displaced contact loved ones

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News