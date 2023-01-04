Casper man dies 10 days after two-car crash in Texas

A Casper man died after a two-car crash in Gaines County, Texas.

Joshua Duncan, 37, was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock on Dec. 12, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday. He died at the hospital 10 days later from his injuries.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 62, about nine miles east of Hobbs, N.M.

Duncan was driving his 1997 Ford F-150 when another truck struck him from behind.

His truck skidded into a T-bone crash with the other truck until it finally landed against a wire barricade facing the opposite direction of traffic.

Ismael Barrera, 20, of Midland, Texas, had two passengers in his black 2016 Chevrolet Silverado at the time of the crash. Barrera and his passengers were not injured.

Barrera was charged with failing to control his speed, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. The posted speed limit in that section of highway is 75 mph.

The road conditions were dry and clear. Both parties were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.