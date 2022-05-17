Crew members in ambulance cleared without serious injuries after wreck

Six people were traveling in a Wyoming Medical Center ambulance that was hit in the side by a truck Monday evening in Mills, a Wyoming Medical Center spokesperson said Tuesday.

The collision, which knocked over the ambulance, occurred on U.S. Highway 20/26 near West Belt Loop. Witnesses told the Star-Tribune that rescue crews had to cut through the ambulance’s windshield to get the driver out. Authorities had hauled away the ambulance on a tow truck by around 6 p.m.

One of the people in the ambulance was a patient who was being transported to the hospital from an airplane. Medical center spokeswoman Mandy Cepeda said the patient was admitted to the hospital after the accident, although it’s not clear if their admission was related to any injuries from the accident.

The other five people were medical personnel; three Wyoming Medical Center staff members, one of whom was in orientation, and two flight crew members. All of them went to the emergency room following the accident and then were cleared.

The Star-Tribune doesn’t have a confirmation at this time about whether or not the truck driver was injured, although witnesses told the Star-Tribune that firefighters at the scene said no one had serious injuries. It’s also uncertain whether or not there were multiple people in the truck.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.