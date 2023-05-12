An underground electrical fire sparked a large police and fire presence outside of Casper City Hall on Friday morning.

The fire may have been sparked by the rain, but the cause has not been officially determined, said Battalion Chief Todd Mason. There is no risk to the public, and the building is not impacted.

There was some sort of issue with the electrical wires under the sidewalk that connect to the streetlight, he said.

Firefighters secured the scene, and Rocky Mountain Power arrived by 10:30 a.m. Officials were working to fix the issue.

Traffic can pass through the intersection of North David and West A streets again, but one of the lanes may be closed as officials work in the area; the streets were briefly closed to foot traffic and cars on Friday morning.

"I don't know how much digging or underground work they are going to have to do to fix it," said Mason.

It is not expected to impact power in the surrounding areas.

Rocky Mountain Power did not immediately return a request for comment Friday morning.