The record-breaking snowstorm that shut down much of Casper this week sparked a string of safety concerns.

As almost 27 inches fell on the city in a single day, first responders dealt with a variety of challenges, from an increase in carbon monoxide alarms due to blocked vents to roads that were nearly impassible in places.

On a typical day, Casper Fire-EMS responds to an average of 24 calls. From Monday to Tuesday morning, roughly the first 24 hours of the storm, crews responded to 33 calls, said department spokesperson Dane Andersen.

“That said, those happened at all hours of the day and night,” Andersen said Tuesday, on the blizzard’s second day. “But yesterday’s instances were above last year’s average.”

Most of the calls were related to an uptick in natural gas odor or carbon monoxide alarms, as the vents connected to gas-powered appliances have nowhere to release fumes when they are blocked by the snow, he said.

Some homes have vents that are placed horizontally, so they stick out the side of the home rather than the roof.

“With the incredible amount of snow, those have quickly gotten buried, and that doesn’t allow those exhaust gases to leave the house safely like they normally would,” he said.

People who have vents on the sides of their homes were advised to use a gloved hand or a car snow brush to clear surrounding snow, so fresh air can flow freely.

Along with the gas concerns, there were also two house fires and one car fire, he said.

“A motorist got stuck in the snow, tried to get out and the engine overheated,” Andersen said. “There are certainly some things that can be blamed and directly attributed to the snow.”

There haven’t been any serious injuries or deaths related to the storm, he added.

Operating as normal

Casper’s largest hospital faced its own set of issues due to the blizzard

Banner Health clinics around Casper were closed on Tuesday, but Banner Wyoming Medical Center was operating as normal and the hospital’s EMS services were continuing to run, said Mandy Cepeda, a spokesperson for the state’s largest hospital.

With difficult travel conditions and snow continuing to pile up, the hospital was assessing safety for its staff.

“They’re actually having multiple check-ins today to make sure that staff can get rides to work or rides home if they need,” Cepeda said.

Some of the hospital’s employees live outside of Casper and the hospital was also working with them to plan potential sleeping arrangements depending on their ability to travel, she said.

As of Tuesday mid-morning, Cepeda had not heard of any issues where ambulances and EMS had gotten stuck.

“At this point, we’re getting through it,” she said.

Triage

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office was operating as normal, but deputies were forced to prioritize higher emergency calls as they tackled an increase in driver assists, said spokesperson Kiera Grogan.

“For example, if a citizen is in need of medical care or is in imminent danger or may soon be, our deputies are responding regardless of the weather or road conditions,” Grogan said. “In times of heightened call volume, a call for service regarding, for example, a report of property damage, may be initially taken over the phone and a deputy will follow up with the reporting party in person.”

Deputies have responded to more than a dozen calls for travelers becoming stuck on the roads, she said. Officials either provide the stranded parties with a courtesy ride to a safe spot or the motorist is able to wait alone for a tow truck if they have the proper supplies.

“We strongly recommend that citizens have an emergency supply kit in their vehicle at all times,” Grogan said. “This emergency kit is especially important for those traveling in rural areas, and where severe weather can suddenly impact travel and emergency response time. “

The best way to ensure that everyone is safe is to stay at home until the storm is over, Grogan said. Although deputies have specialized equipment that can be used during emergencies to reach people, they are facing the same winter road conditions as the rest of the community.

Even after the storm is over, it will continue to have some impacts on Natrona County, she said. Severe wind gusts and below average temperatures will continue even after the snow subsides.

“We have witnessed firsthand how our community comes together to help each other in times of need, especially this winter,” Grogan said. “We encourage our residents to continue being neighborly, and to call us if they need us.”

Across the state, the Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to 238 stranded vehicles and 90 crashes between Monday morning and mid-afternoon Tuesday, said Sgt. Jeremy Beck. One of those crashes resulted in two deaths.

Roadways have been closed in large portions of Wyoming due to the snowstorm, he said.

“Please remember if the road is closed, it’s for your safety,” he added.

