One person was taken to the hospital Sunday night after a fire broke out inside an Evansville home, officials said.

The person was transported to Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center as a result of the blaze, but his or her condition is unknown, the Evansville Fire Department said in a statement Monday.

Evansville Fire and EMS was dispatched to the 30 block of Oklahoma Street for a report of a structure fire shortly before 5 p.m., the statement said.

One fire engine was delayed by a train crossing through the area. It was only slowed by a few minutes, said spokesperson Collin Baldacci.

"While I don’t have an exact length of time we were delayed, from the time we left the station en route to the fire to the time we arrived on scene, it was exactly five minutes, that includes the train delay," Baldacci said.

Natrona County Fire Protection District, Casper Fire and EMS and Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center staff were able to arrive on scene in the meantime, the statement said.

Officials began putting out the fire and providing medical care without delay.

There was only one person inside the structure, said Baldacci. The fire was under control about 12 minutes after the initial dispatch time.

A member of the Natrona County Fire Investigation Task Force is looking into the cause of the fire, the statement said.

In total, Evansville Fire and EMS responded with four engines, a rescue, an ambulance and a chief officer.

An additional ambulance was requested once it was clear the person would need to be transported, and the on-duty battalion chief from Casper Fire & EMS, who was already on the east side of Casper, came over to provide assistance as well, Baldacci said.

"The success of this incident is a true testament to the interoperability and aid agreements between all agencies within Natrona County," the statement said.