The FBI and other law enforcement agencies searched a home on the east side of Casper on Tuesday, but did not reveal details about the nature of their investigation.

Plainclothes officers were seen at a home near the corner of East 16th and Newport streets on Tuesday morning.

Casper investigations Sgt. Seth Wheeler, who was at the scene, was unable to provide details regarding what happened at the residence but confirmed that the Federal Bureau of Investigations was there.

Casper police are assisting in the investigation.

There were several unmarked cars parked out front of the home just after 10:30 a.m. A woman wearing blue medical gloves was seen leaving the house.

This is an isolated incident, and there is no known threat to public safety or to the neighboring homes, officials said.

Casper police are expected to release more details later in the day.