Wyoming’s high school and college students will have the opportunity to learn about law enforcement careers within the United States’ lead investigative agency next month, the FBI announced.

The FBI Denver Field Office is hosting a Teen and Collegiate Academy at Wyoming Indian High School on the Wind River Reservation near Lander on June 12, the statement said.

“This is the first time FBI Denver has hosted this program in this area of Wyoming,” the statement said. “It is a great opportunity for students to learn what the FBI does from the FBI instead of from television and movies.”

Attendees will learn about FBI career opportunities, participate in demonstrations and ascertain online safety at this free, one-day event, the statement said.

In addition to FBI agents and personnel, staff from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Wyoming, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Anschutz Medical Campus Office for Educational Outreach & Pathway Initiatives will present information.

The event is open to all incoming freshman through graduation seniors in high school or college students. All attendees are welcome, regardless of tribal affiliation or not, the statement said.

All activities and lunch are included, but registration is required. Those interested in signing up must email DN_Outreach@fbi.gov by May 31 with a name, high school grade or collegiate level, school and phone number.

“[F]or some students, it might be a first contact with a possible career,” the statement said.