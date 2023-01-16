Fire district responds to more Natrona County wrecks, special rescues, odd fires in 2022

The Natrona County Fire District saw more vehicle crashes, special rescues, vehicle and miscellaneous fires last year than it has since 2016.

Crews responded to 1,913 calls for service throughout 2022, with medical calls making up 1,236 of those reports, the Natrona County Fire District said. Those include breathing difficulty, child births, heart attacks, overdoses, strokes, unconscious patients and other similar issues.

There were 275 vehicle accidents, which was the second highest number of calls after medical emergencies.

A vehicle fire was reported on 32 occasions, which was also the highest number of those since 2016. This was coupled with an increase in miscellaneous fires. Trash fires, garbage fires or fires that don’t have a classification fall under this category.

It was a busy year for special rescues; there were 70. These include aircraft malfunctions, downed power lines, gas leaks, backcountry rescue, hazmat and high/low angle rescue.

These incidents don’t include off-district wildland assignments in dispatches to Arizona, Washington and other areas in Wyoming.

“[W]e are devoted to protecting lives and property by providing professional emergency services to our community, our visitors, and our neighbors with dedication, compassion and pride,” the district said in a statement. “We are honored to continue to serve you in 2023.”