A Louisiana bus driver died last week after being thrown through the bus's windshield on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

John Brown, 75, was driving a commercial-style bus at midnight on May 17, the statement said.

At the time, a Freightliner combination unit was heading east in the right lane at about 40 to 45 mph with hazard lights activated, the statement said. Brown was driving the bus directly behind the semi-truck.

The bus rear-ended the combination unit's trailer while it was clearing a hillcrest, the statement said. Brown was thrown through the windshield by the impact.

The crash happened at milepost 273.6 near Elk Mountain in Carbon County, the statement said.

Brown was not wearing a seat belt at the time, the statement said. The roads were dry, and the weather was clear in the area.

The highway patrol says its investigating cell phone use and driver inattention as possible causes.

Brown was the 49th person to die on Wyoming’s roads in 2023. At the same time last year, Wyoming had recorded 33 road deaths.

A state-by-state breakdown of crashes involving large trucks Crashes involving large trucks #51. District of Columbia #50. Massachusetts #49. Hawaii #48. New York #47. New Jersey #46. Vermont #45. Rhode Island #44. Connecticut #43. Michigan #42. Washington #41. New Hampshire #40. Delaware #39. Maryland #38. California #37. Nevada #36. Minnesota #35. Wisconsin #34. Pennsylvania #33. Utah #32. Ohio #31. Colorado #30. Virginia #29. Illinois #28. Alaska #27. Maine #26. North Carolina #25. Oregon #24. Arizona #23. Florida #22. West Virginia #21. Missouri #20. Iowa #19. Louisiana #18. Texas #17. Georgia #16. Indiana #15. North Dakota #14. South Carolina #13. Kansas #12. Oklahoma #11. Tennessee #10. Montana #9. Kentucky #8. New Mexico #7. Idaho #6. Nebraska #5. South Dakota #4. Alabama #3. Arkansas #2. Mississippi #1. Wyoming