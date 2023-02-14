A 53-year-old Wyoming man was killed Monday night in Worland when his truck struck a light post, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

Joel Arellano was stopped at a red light at the intersection of 800 Big Horn Road and North 9th Street at 7:47 p.m., the patrol said. He was driving a Chevrolet Colorado.

He stayed momentarily once the light turned green and then rapidly accelerated.

The pickup crashed into a light post and a fire hydrant before coming to an uncontrolled stop.

A medical condition is being considered as a possible cause; the weather conditions were clear, and the roads were dry.

Arellano was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the statement said.

He was the 20th death on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023. At the same time last year, there were six in 2022, 14 in 2021 and 6 in 2020.