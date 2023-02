A Massachusetts man died and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was injured after a multi-car crash on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Charles Cirigliano, 79, of Nantucket, Massachusetts, lost control of a 2017 Ford Transit van headed westbound on Saturday afternoon.

At the same time, a Laramie-based trooper and a large tow truck were handling a separate crash involving a commercial vehicle, the highway patrol said. The vehicles were parked at milepost 288 with emergency lights activated.

Cirigliano crashed into the back of the large tow truck at the initial crash scene. He was wearing his seat belt, but died from his injures at the scene.

The trooper was outside of the patrol car, speaking with the tow truck driver when Cirigliano crashed; the trooper sustained minor injuries.

A second trooper was injured a day earlier in Wyoming when a semi-truck lost control and struck the back of his patrol vehicle. That trooper was inside his car at the time and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was cited for driving too fast for the conditions.

Cirigliano was the 16th death on Wyoming's roadways in 2023. There were four in 2022, 14 in 2021 and five in 2020.

