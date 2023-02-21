A Colorado man died Sunday morning when a Sheridan County snowplow struck him on the passenger side of a Jeep Wrangler, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.
Zachary J. Nicholson, 29, of Colorado Springs, was the passenger and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the patrol said. He was transported to Sheridan County Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The driver, Kimberly A. Flynn, was headed north on Wyoming Highway 335 in the Jeep. A 2016 Western Star plow truck working for Sheridan County was driving west on Knode Road before approaching the intersection with the highway.
Carl E. Schleichardt, the plow truck driver, did not see the Jeep traveling through the intersection and entered the intersection, the statement said.
Flynn attempted to steer to the left to avoid the truck but was unsuccessful, the statement said. The plow truck struck the Jeep on the passenger side with the plow blade in an elevated position.