A 77-year-old man was killed on Friday afternoon and two others were injured in a T-bone crash in Lincoln County, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

Ronald Tietjen, of Idaho, crashed at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 189 shortly before 3 p.m., the patrol said.

A Dodge Grand Caravan headed west on the off-ramp to exit Route 30. The minivan drove through the stop sign at the intersection of Route 189. A Ford F-250 was driving north down the highway at the same time, which caused the T-bone crash.

Both vehicles left the road and ended up on the north shoulder.

Tietjen was wearing a seat belt when he crashed, the statement said.

Driver inattention is being considered as a possible cause. The roads were dry, and the weather was clear in the area.

Two other people, who were not identified, were injured during the crash.

Tietjen was the 31st person to die on Wyoming's roads in 2023. At the same time last year, there were 16 in 2022, 19 in 2021 and 13 in 2020.