The state welcomed 6,050 little Wyomingites last year, the Wyoming Department of Health announced.

Charlotte was the most popular baby girl name in 2022, followed by Olivia, the statement said. Hazel and Emma tied for third place. Harper, Evelyn and Paisley followed.

Eleanor, Isabella and Nova tied in last place, rounding out the top ten.

For boys, Wyoming parents favored Noah, the statement said. This was followed by Henry, Hudson and Owen.

Wyatt and Willian were tied for the next spot.

Benjamin, Bridger, John and Oliver tied to close out the list.

“Many babies are honored with names passed down through their families," Guy Beaudoin, a vital statistics deputy state registrar said in the statement. "Other influences on name choices can include currently popular movies, television shows, musicians or celebrities.”

July was the month with the most new babies at 560, the statement said. These summer babies typically have a ruby birthstone and are members of the Cancer or Leo zodiac sign.

There were only 431 babies born in January, making it the least popular month for births, the statement said. New Year newborns usually have a garnet birthstone and are Capricorns or Aquariuses.

Wyoming mothers had 186 less births in 2022 compared to in 2021.

“After a one-year increase last year, likely related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wyoming is back to the ongoing downward trend that’s been continuing over several years,” Beaudoin said.

More information about official records, state statistics and program details can be found on the Vital Statistics Services website. They serve as the official custodian of all vital records in Wyoming.