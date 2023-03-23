A man suffered severe burns after a flash fire broke out inside a three-car garage Wednesday night, the Mills Fire Department announced.

Multiple callers reported an explosion on the 700 block of North 4th Avenue in Mills shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Mills fire crews arrived, the statement said. The fire was already out, but one man working inside the garage had suffered severe burns.

The victim was transported to Wyoming Medical Center and will be moved to a burn center in Colorado when weather conditions improve.

Although it was reported as an explosion, investigators determined it was a flash fire involving kerosene, the statement said. The garage had minimal damage.

There was a loud "boom" sound, which sounded like an explosion, Natrona County spokesperson Kiera Grogan said on Thursday morning. The presence of kerosene was likely responsible for this sound.

Due to the victim's injury, the Mills Fire Department is withholding some information necessary for an investigation, which is ongoing.