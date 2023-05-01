A multi-vehicle crash with injuries closed a section of Old Grenrock Highway in Evansville on Monday morning, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office announced.

The crash happened on Highway 20/26 east of Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park near C&Y Transportation.

Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park is currently inaccessible, as the road will be closed for an "undetermined amount of time," the statement said.

Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies, Wyoming Highway Patrol, EMS personnel and the Evansville Police Department were on scene as of about 10 a.m.

"Please AVOID the area completely and seek alternate routes for travel," the statement said.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, the statement said.

