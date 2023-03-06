Officials have identified a dead person found on private property last week in a rural part of Converse County.

The dead person was identified as Ryan Green, 33, of Eagle, Idaho, the Converse County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday.

An investigation into the cause of his death is ongoing, the statement said. There is no threat to the public.

Green was found at a property located near milepost 12 along Wyoming Highway 93.

Deputies were dispatched to the area at about 6:45 a.m. on March 1 for a report of a possible death.

Officials arrived and confirmed there was a dead person at the location, the statement said.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the Converse County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.