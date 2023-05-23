Wyoming law enforcement agencies will be taking a “no-excuses approach” to seat belt enforcement over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, as the state’s seat belt usage dropped to only 80% in 2021, officials announced.

This year, 49 people have died on Wyoming’s roads — and at least 38% of them were not wearing seat belts, the fatality crash summary website shows. There may have been more, as seat belt usage is sometimes not listed or categorized as unknown.

Law enforcement will be “writing citations day and night to those who do not buckle up” from May 22 to June 4 during the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s click it or ticket enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a statement Monday.

In Wyoming, 43 unbuckled people were killed in crashes in 2021, the statement said.

“Seat belts are not only a legal requirement for motorists in Wyoming, but they are also a life-saving necessity,” Col. Tim Cameron said in the statement.

Across the United States, the number of unbuckled passengers killed in crashes rose to 11,813 in 2021.

“Regardless of your age, or driving experience, wearing a seat belt can significantly reduce the risk of severe injury or death in the event of a collision,” Cameron said.