One adult and one child suffered injuries Monday night when a fire burned their single-wide mobile home, the Mills Fire Department announced Tuesday.

Their injuries do not appear life-threatening at this time, the statement said. Three people who lived inside the trailer were displaced and are currently living with family members in Natrona County.

Crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 5:37 p.m. on the 500 block of N. Second Avenue in Mills.

When the first engine arrived, firefighters discovered a mobile home was ablaze, the statement said.

A nearby home was actively threatened due to the extent of the fire.

"Due to the large amount of fire in the trailer, crews immediately took a defensive stand to protect the nearby threatened residence," the statement said.

The flames then burned through a nearby live power wire, which fell to the ground, making it more difficult for crews to extinguish the fire.

No civilians or first responders were injured by the downed wire, the statement said. Rocky Mountain Power and Black Hills Energy responded to the scene to secure the utility line.

The Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force is determining the cause of the blaze.

Those interested in making a donation to the City-County Firefighters Burn Fund can mail a contribution to P.O. Box 1851, Mills, W.Y. 82644.