One dead after 15-year-old driver loses control of truck in icy conditions

One of the biggest dangers for drivers in the winter is black ice. It's never wise to attempt driving on black ice, but here are three tips that can help you if you find yourself driving on it.

A 15-year-old driver lost control of a truck on an ice- and snow-covered highway over the weekend, resulting in the death of one of the adult passengers, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said. 

Adam Mitchell, 49, of Laporte, Colorado, was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene of the crash, officials said in a statement Monday. 

The second passenger, identified as Jason Lopez, 49, of Fort Collins, Colorado, was transported to the Banner Health Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Lopez was also not wearing a seat belt. 

The teenager lost control of a 1999 Dodge Ram pulling a flatbed trailer on Interstate 25 on Saturday. The truck jackknifed and overturned around milepost 67 shortly after 5 p.m.

The driver was also not wearing a seat belt and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash. 

