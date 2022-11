One person died when a truck rolled over along Highway 220 on Saturday night near Casper, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

The victim was identified as 65-year-old Daniel Griffitts.

Griffitts was driving east on the highway when his Ford pickup went off the right side of the road. The truck began to slide, then tripped and rolled.

The highway patrol is investigating speed as a possible contributing factor to the crash. Griffitts was not wearing a seat belt.