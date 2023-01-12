One dead, one injured after head-on car crash in Fremont County

A 65-year-old Wyoming woman died and one person was injured after icy roads contributed to a head-on car crash Wednesday night in Fremont County.

Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north on Wyoming Highway 789 when she lost control of her Toyota Tundra because of the frosty, snowy conditions, said the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Vanvleet’s pickup slid into oncoming traffic and struck a Chevrolet Tahoe head-on; she died from her injuries.

The unidentified driver of the SUV rolled over in the barrow ditch and became trapped, officials said. The person was injured in the crash, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.

It occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at milepost 87.7 between Lander and Hudson.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

This is the second death on Wyoming roadways in 2023.