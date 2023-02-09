One man was killed, and another person was injured in a two-car crash on Interstate 80 on Wednesday night, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

Adam Tyler, 28, of Wyoming, was driving a Kia Sportage east on Foothill Boulevard. He "failed to negotiate" a right curve and crossed over into the westbound lane of traffic, the patrol said.

The Kia collided head-on with a Ram pickup truck.

Speed and driver inattention are being considered as possible causes; the weather conditions were clear, and the roads were dry.

Tyler was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the statement said. A second unidentified person was injured. It is unknown whether they were a passenger in either vehicle or the driver of the Ram pickup.

The crash happened at milepost 1.3 near Rock Springs at just before 6:15 p.m.

He was the 17th death on Wyoming's roadways in 2023.