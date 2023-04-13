One person was killed and three people were injured in a three-vehicle pileup Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln County, the Wyoming Highway Patrol announced.

Steffany Bolivar Velasquez, of Wyoming, died after two semi-trucks and an SUV crashed near the intersection of U.S. Highway 89 and U.S. Highway 30 at Border Junction, the statement said.

A Toyota RAV4 was heading south on U.S. Highway 89 before attempting to turn east onto U.S. Highway 30 shortly before 3 p.m.

"Witness statements stated the Toyota failed to stop at the stop sign..." the statement said.

The SUV driver didn't see a Peterbilt combination semi-truck driving west on U.S. Highway 30 at the same time, the statement said. The front bumper of the Peterbilt truck the Toyota's side rear door.

A person was fully ejected from the right rear passenger side, as the Toyota spun counterclockwise after the crash, the statement said.

The Peterbilt semi-truck overturned onto its side and slid across the highway.

While the Peterbilt skidded west, a tractor-trailer truck crashed into it.

Velasquez, 24, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and suffered fatal injuries.

Driver inattention is being considered as a possible cause. The weather was clear in the area, and the road conditions were dry.

A fifth person was involved in the crash, but he or she was not injured.

Velasquez was the 35th person to die on Wyoming's roads in 2023. At the same time last year, there were 21 in 2022, 25 in 2021 and 19 in 2020.