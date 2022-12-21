 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One medic dies, another hurt when semi hits their ambulance near Rawlins

  • Updated
Wyoming Department of Transportation

Traffic is backed up on the I-80 westbound in Carbon County Wednesday morning due to the crash.

One Carbon County EMT is dead and another is injured after a semi-trailer truck struck their ambulance early Wednesday on Interstate 80, according to officials.

The ambulance was rear-ended by a semi-truck while responding to a call Wednesday morning in Carbon County. 

Two EMTs, who work for Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins, were responding to a medical emergency in Sweetwater County when their ambulance was struck, Stephanie Hinkle, a hospital spokesperson, said in a statement.

The crash happened between mile marker 195 and 197 in the westbound lane.

The I-80 between Rawlins and Creston Junction was closed at about 9 a.m., according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. It is estimated it will take about four to six hours to reopen the road.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the cause of the crash. Rawlins Fire Department first responders are also assisting the hospital with additional resources.

The identities of the semi driver and the EMTs have not been released. It is unknown whether the driver will face charges or suffered injuries in the crash.

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office and the Carbon County Fire Department could not be immediately reached, and no further information was available Wednesday morning.

 
