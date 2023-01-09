One person hospitalized, one cat dead, one dog missing after Casper house fire

One person was transported to the hospital, one family cat is dead and one female Rottweiler is missing after a fire broke out at a south central Casper home Monday.

The fire started on the second floor of a single-family wood-frame home in the 2300 block of Breck Avenue, said Casper Fire-EMS. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke and flames coming from an upstairs window shortly after 3 p.m.

Two occupants of the home along with two family dogs escaped prior to the arrival of officials – one of the occupants was transported to Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center for evaluation.

Firefighters quickly made their way into the home and extinguished the fire, the department said. The occupants of the home are displaced due to extensive smoke and fire damage.

An iguana was located inside the home and made it out alive. The family cat was found dead. The third family dog, a 100-pound female Rottweiler, has been missing since the fire.

Those in the Sagewood neighborhood are asked to call Metro Animal Control at 307-235-8398 if the dog is seen or found.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.