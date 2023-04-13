An operator notified officials of a possible mishap in the Utah pilot's flight route before the private plane was discovered to have crashed southeast of Alcova on March 21, the National Transportation Safety Board announced.

Brett Dean Smith, 49, of Hyrum, Utah, departed from Evanston-Uinta County Airport on an aerial pipeline patrol that afternoon, the preliminary investigation report states.

The plane Smith was flying is registered to Hawkeye Helicopter, a company that performs aerial patrol and inspection work, specializing in pipeline and powerline services for the energy industry, according to the company’s website.

Flight tracking data for Smith's airplane "showed a pause" in the flight near mountain terrain about 30 miles south of Casper, the report states.

An operator then notified officials of a possible mishap, and the Federal Aviation Administration issued an alert notice.

Data shows the airplane flew over Casper at 3:40 p.m. before heading southwest for about 30 miles, the statement said.

Smith lost connection with officials less than 20 minutes later, about 950 ft from the accident site, while continuing to head in that direction.

The airplane impacted mountainous terrain about 30 miles southwest of Casper/Natrona County International Airport at an elevation of about 7,000 feet above sea level, the report states. It sustained substantial damage, but there was no fire or explosion.

Weather conditions don't appear to be at play -- it was daylight with clear skies. Smith had 10 miles of visibility in front of the plane and wind was gusting at about 28 miles per hour at the time, the report said.

There are no known witnesses to the sequence of events, and the investigation is ongoing, the report states. Plane wreckage has been recovered and moved to a secure location for further investigation.

Smith died as a result of his single-engine aircraft hitting the ground, Natrona County Coroner Jim Whipps announced last week. There were no apparent health concerns or medical events that led to the crash.

Toxicology results showed no signs of Smith being impaired.

He was buried at the end of March in Riverdale Idaho Cemetary next to his older brother Brian Gamble Smith.

Smith was flying a Cessna 182S manufactured in 1998, Federal Aviation Administration Records show. A plane that had crashed two times before.

A 51-year-old pilot crashed the same plane in 2001, causing substantial damage to the aircraft, federal records show. Ten years later, a 36-year-old man crashed that plane in Colorado, again causing substantial damage.

All three incidents involved the same serial number and registration number —18280260 and N314FR. A serial number can never be reused, a FAA spokesperson said.

On March 21, authorities started searching for a possible downed plane after a private aircraft company asked for help in locating the small aircraft Smith was piloting, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office said.

Private search planes found a crash site three hours later.

It was getting dark outside by this time. A Wyoming National Guard Blackhawk helicopter was able to continue the search with specialty equipment.

The helicopter confirmed the downed plane, and two searchers were sent to traverse into the heavily wooded and remote area.

They found Smith dead on board, the sheriff's office said. Recovery efforts were finished by the next night.