Outages leave over 3,500 Casper customers without power amid gusting winds

Over 3,500 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Casper are experiencing outages due to the strong wind gusts throughout Tuesday.
The outages occurred amid sustained southwest winds of about 48 mph, with gusts as high as 70 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.
Some gusts were recorded at over 80 mph along Wyoming Boulevard.
The wind was so strong it sent a trampoline flying through the air into power lines in the 2400 block of East 9th St. at about 1:20 p.m., the City of Casper Fire and EMS Department said.
“By now, most persons who have resided in Casper longer than two weeks understand that we experience significant wind,” the department said. “Today is one of those days.”
Officials responded to the area to find the trampoline hanging from the power line, but it is unclear whether the incident was responsible for any of the outages, said Dane Andersen, a department spokesperson.
Rocky Mountain Power is investigating the cause of the outages.
The strong winds are forecast to continue into Thursday.
Residents are advised to secure loose items outside the home, keep both hands on the steering wheel when driving, avoid prolonged exposure underneath trees and report downed power lines to Rocky Mountain Power at (877)-508-5088.
