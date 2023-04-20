Three people died in three separate crashes on Wyoming roads this week, officials said.
On Monday, Wilford Hill was walking west on the 200 block of Ethete Road in Lander just before midnight, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.
The 30-year-old Wyoming man was hit by a black sedan while on foot, “causing his demise,” the statement said. It was a hit-and-run crash. The driver immediately fled the scene.
There was no indication of whether the driver had been found.
There were two more fatal crashes later in the week.
Iowa resident Lynn Coffland died in a rollover crash Wednesday on Interstate 80 in Carbon County.
The 67-year-old woman veered off the road to the right near milepost 273.5 while driving west in a Toyota Tundra, the statement said. Coffland overcorrected back to the left, and the pickup truck entered the median. The Toyota Tundra tripped and rolled.
She was not wearing a seat belt at the time. The highway patrol typically lists possible causes for fatal crashes, but on this incident left that field blank.
The roads are the time were icy and covered in snow.
Later that day, Jachob Irish died in a one-car crash on Interstate 90 in Campbell County, the statement said.
The 37-year-old Wyoming man was headed east at about 7 p.m. when he failed to make a left-hand curve in the road.
Irish’s Honda Civic drove onto the shoulder, so he overcorrected the steering wheel. The car crashed into a ditch and rolled several times.
Driver inattention is being considered as a possible factor. Irish was not wearing a seat belt at the time.
Hill, Coffland and Irish were the 36th, 37th and 38th people to die on Wyoming’s roads in 2023. At the same time last year, there were 26 deaths.
