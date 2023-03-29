A person died early Wednesday after speeding away from a traffic stop, resulting in a single-car crash, the Cheyenne Police Department said.

A Cheyenne police officer spotted a silver passenger car reviving its engine at the intersection of East Pershing Boulevard and North College Drive while conducting a security check at a nearby Maverik gas station, the statement said.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle just before 1 a.m. The driver instead accelerated and ran a red light, the statement said.

From a distance, the officer followed the car and turned on the emergency lights and siren to stop the driver near East Pershing Boulevard and Taft Avenue.

The driver outran the officer, who lost sight of the vehicle a few minutes later.

Additional officers were called to help search the area, but they were unable to locate the car.

The suspect vehicle was later found crashed on Tate Road at 5:23 a.m.

Laramie County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the scene. The driver was found dead.

The sheriff's office is investigating the crash.