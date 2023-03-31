While standing at a podium behind a framed picture of a plane flying across a cloud-covered blue sky, family and friends remembered Brett Smith, the pilot who died when his small airplane crashed outside of Casper last week.

Smith met a retired pilot while earning his Eagle Scout during his high school years at Star Valley High School in Afton, one of his sisters said during the Friday funeral service, which was live-streamed from Webb Funeral Home in Idaho. The family shared his obituary with the Star-Tribune, which included a link to the stream.

It’s neat how experiences like that happen during people’s lives to lead them to their path, she said.

“Brett told dad, ‘I want to be a pilot,’' she said. “And that set the course for his lifelong dream.”

He fulfilled that dream and spent many years pursuing his passion throughout his aviation career, both as a pilot and airplane mechanic. Smith, 49, of Hyrum, Utah, died on March 21 near Alcova Reservoir while “doing what he loved most — flying,” his obituary says.

“He loved to be able to look down over the landscape from his plane,” his family said. “He was always taking pictures of his plane adventures to show to all his family and friends.”

At least a dozen children, which included Brett’s nephews and nieces, stood up to sing a song. There were many colorful bouquets in the room, some filled with feathers. Among them was a pair of antlers, as Smith enjoyed hunting and spending time outdoors.

Smith "loved animals, and was frequently sharing stories or photos of different critters he had seen," his obituary states.

After high school, Smith attended Utah State University. He met his wife, Kathi Thurston. Their paths diverged for over a decade, but he reunited with his college sweetheart in 2009. They married that same year.

“Another lifelong dream was fulfilled when Brett became a father,” his obituary says. He loved his daughter, stepchildren and three grandchildren dearly.

The family expressed gratitude during the services to the emergency responders, especially Natrona County undersheriff Bart Olsen, who located the crash site and brought Smith home.

Smith was scheduled to be buried in the Riverdale Idaho Cemetery next to his older brother Brian Gamble Smith on Friday afternoon.

Those interested in making a contribution to help Smith’s wife and children can donate to their GoFundMe “Brett Dean Smith Memorial” or through Venmo @Kathi-Smith-25.

“Brett was an extremely kind, patient individual and loved meeting new people,” his obituary states. “He would go out of his way to help others and was very giving.”