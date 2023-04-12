Residents along Casper Creek were warned of potential flooding on Wednesday, as water levels rise significantly due to rapid snowmelt, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Natrona County Emergency Management is monitoring water levels along Highway 20-26 to Mills, the statement said.

Casper Creek is nearing water level capacity, which is heightening the risk that it may overflow. This could flood homes, businesses and roadways along the waterway.

The section that narrows and runs through Mills is most at risk, the statement said.

“Snowmelt is running off, feeding our local small streams and creeks, and eventually into our river in Natrona County,” the statement said.

Cooler temperatures are expected towards the end of this week, but rising water levels will likely continue as more snow melts off.

Local officials are monitoring water levels and will make more information available to the public if it becomes necessary.

Residents and business owners along Casper Creek are asked to stay aware and take appropriate precautions to protect their property, the statement said.

“For your safety, do not drive through standing water or flooded roadways, and obey any signage or barricades on the roadways,” the statement said.

Additional information about spring flooding can be found on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s website.