A commercial truck crashed into a Wyoming Department of Transportation snowplow on Sunday on Interstate 80 -- the 22nd time this winter that a snowplow has been hit.

The snowplow driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, spokesperson Jeremy Beck said Monday.

A WYDOT snowplow was removing snow near milepost 125 when a commercial truck crashed into it, the statement said. It happened west of Rock Springs on Sunday morning.

The commercial truck driver was trying to pass another car in the left lane when it crashed into the back of the snowplow, causing both vehicles to enter the median.

A citation for speeding too fast for the conditions and careless driving was issued to the commercial truck driver.

"The WHP and WYDOT want to remind drivers to slow down, increase their following distance, and use extreme caution when driving on snow-covered roadways, especially when passing snowplows," the statement said.

So far this winter, there have been 22 WYDOT snowplows hit by other vehicles. There were 18 struck in the winter of 2022, 26 in 2021 and 23 in 2020.

