Thirteen train cars carrying automobiles derailed on Monday night at Union Pacific Railyard in Cheyenne, said Cheyenne Fire Rescue.

Some of the train cars had partially or fully come off the tracks, Deputy Fire Chief Andrew Dykshorn said in a statement on Tuesday.

Cheyenne Fire Rescue arrived at the 1900 block of West Lincolnway just before 5 p.m. on Monday.

Although the trains were not on fire, firefighters secured the scene and evaluated the level of impact, the statement said. All train traffic was temporarily stopped while officials got in contact with Union Pacific personnel.

There were no hazardous materials involved, but a powerline was damaged in the railyard. Black Hills Energy was brought to the scene to assist with that aspect.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation. The scene was cleared by 6:31 p.m.

An estimate of the damage to Union Pacific's train is unknown.