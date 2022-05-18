Truck driver avoids serious injuries after ambulance crash

The truck driver involved in the crash with a Wyoming Medical Center ambulance on Monday evening had no serious injuries, City of Mills Fire Chief Wil Gay said Wednesday.

The driver hit the ambulance on the side around 4:42 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26 near West Belt Loop, Sgt. Jeremy Beck with the Wyoming Highway Patrol confirmed.

The collision knocked the ambulance over. It’s not clear why the truck crashed into the ambulance.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene at 4:44 p.m., Gay said. Witnesses told the Star-Tribune that they had to cut through the ambulance’s windshield to get the driver out. Authorities had hauled away the ambulance on a tow truck by around 6 p.m.

Gay said there were no other passengers in the truck. Firefighters evaluated the truck driver on scene. He had minor injuries but didn’t go to the hospital.

There were six people in the ambulance, one a patient who was being transported from an airplane to the hospital. Medical center spokeswoman Mandy Cepeda said the patient was admitted to the hospital after the accident, although it’s not clear if their admission was related to any injuries from the crash.

The other five people in the ambulance were three Wyoming Medical Center staff members, one of whom was in orientation, and two flight crew members. All of them went to the emergency room following the accident, then were cleared.

