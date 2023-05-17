A man and a woman died after a private plane crashed over the weekend in Albany County, officials announced.

Lawrence Allen Crosby and Frances Li, both of Oregon, were the sole occupants, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

On Sunday morning, Denver International Airport personnel notified local authorities that they had lost contact with a private passenger aircraft passing over Albany County, the statement said.

The plane flew out of Fort Collins, Colorado, and was on its way to Rock Springs.

Albany County Search and Rescue, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, the Laramie Fire Department and Classical Air Medical responded to the area of Dutton Creek Road just before noon, the statement said.

A white Cessna 182 with tail number N665B was found crashed at the scene, the statement said.

The crash investigation has been transferred to the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration. Any updates on the crash will come from those organizations, the statement said.

A preliminary accident and incident report was posted by the FAA.

One person on board was classified as flight crew. The other was classified as a passenger, the report states.

The “aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances,” the report states.

NTSB also confirmed an investigation on its website but did not include any additional information.

This was the first of two plane crashes in Albany County on Sunday. A female pilot escaped unharmed from a small single-engine plane crash near the same area later that afternoon, the Associated Press reported.