Two people were killed and one person was injured in a three-vehicle pileup early Monday on Interstate 80 as heavy snow fell across the state, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said.

Edgar F. Echeverria, of Houston, lost control of a 1995 Kenworth semi-truck just after 3 a.m., highway patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck said in a statement. The 41-year-old driver left the right side of the road at milepost 184 east of Wamsutter.

Echeverria overcorrected to the left, causing the semi-truck to overturn into the median, the statement said. The Kenworth then collided with a tow truck, which was recovering a car that had earlier slid off the road.

He was not wearing a seat belt at the time and suffered fatal injuries.

The tow truck driver was 45-year-old Kirby Lugg of Wamsutter. He was transported to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, where he later died due from his injuries.

The car's driver, who was unidentified, was transported to the same hospital for treatment for injuries from the crash.

Echeverria is believed to have been speeding too fast for road conditions, which is being investigated as a possible contributing factor to the crash, the highway patrol said.

The deadly crash comes only days after another fatal accident on Interstate 80.

An 80-year-old Colorado man was killed early Friday when he was hit by a semi-truck while standing on the interstate near his car, the highway patrol reported.

Henry Fox parked his car on the shoulder of Interstate 80 at 3 a.m. Friday, the patrol said. He was stopped near milepost 84 in Sweetwater County.

A Freightliner semi-truck was headed west in the left-hand lane when it approached Fox's car, the statement said. For unknown reasons, Fox walked into the path of the passing truck.

He was hit by the Freightliner and suffered fatal injuries.

The weather conditions were clear, and the roads were dry near Green River at the time, the statement said.

The highway patrol typically lists possible causes for fatal crashes. On this incident, it listed "other."

Thirty-four people have now died on Wyoming roads so far this year. There were 18 at the same point last year and 23 in 2021.

