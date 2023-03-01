A Chevy Impala was headed east when it crossed the median and went into the westbound lane of traffic, the statement said. The Impala crashed into a Dodge Ram.
Driver inattention and driver fatigue are being considered as factors.
The roads were dry, and the weather conditions were clear. Chung was wearing a seat belt at the time.
Two unidentified people were also injured.
Boyle and Chung are the 27th and 28th deaths on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023. In comparison, there were 12 in 2022, 17 in 2021, 11 in 2020 and 18 in 2019.
Many of this year’s driving deaths have involved out-of-state drivers “who just don’t understand our fast-changing” road conditions in the midst of a particularly extreme winter, Wyoming Highway Patrol spokesperson Jeremy Beck said last month.
