Two out-of-state drivers died in separate head-on crashes on Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

Sean Boyle, of Idaho, was driving east on Wyoming Highway 28 when a commercial vehicle crossed the center line and hit him head on.

A Freightliner was headed west when it crashed into Boyle’s GMC Safari, the statement said. It happened near milepost 42 in Fremont County at 11:40 a.m.

One unidentified person was injured.

There was severe wind, snow and blowing snow when the crash occurred; the roads were icy and snow-covered. Boyle was wearing a seat belt at the time.

Four hours later, an Iowa man was killed on Route 18.

Jon McMullen Chung, 54, was near milepost 10 in Niobrara County when he crashed head-on into a pickup.

A Chevy Impala was headed east when it crossed the median and went into the westbound lane of traffic, the statement said. The Impala crashed into a Dodge Ram.

Driver inattention and driver fatigue are being considered as factors.

The roads were dry, and the weather conditions were clear. Chung was wearing a seat belt at the time.

Two unidentified people were also injured.

Boyle and Chung are the 27th and 28th deaths on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023. In comparison, there were 12 in 2022, 17 in 2021, 11 in 2020 and 18 in 2019.

Many of this year’s driving deaths have involved out-of-state drivers “who just don’t understand our fast-changing” road conditions in the midst of a particularly extreme winter, Wyoming Highway Patrol spokesperson Jeremy Beck said last month.

The 15 states with the most snow-related driving fatalities States with the most driving fatalities related to snow & ice 15. Colorado 14. Oregon 13. New Hampshire 12. Nebraska 11. Iowa 10. Montana 9. Wisconsin 8. Michigan 7. South Dakota 6. Maine 5. Vermont 4. Minnesota 3. Wyoming 2. North Dakota 1. Alaska