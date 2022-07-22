Western Converse County wildfire 80% contained

A 3,200-acre wildfire 25 miles northeast of Casper has been 80% contained as of Friday morning, an official said.

The fire, dubbed Sand Springs, began around noon Wednesday. Hot temperatures and high winds quickly spread the blaze to around 2,500 acres by the end of the first day and 3,190 acres by its second.

There is no danger to people or buildings in the area, said Carmen Thomason of the Bureau of Land Management. No road closures or evacuations have been needed.

An investigator found the blaze began because of a vehicle fire in the grass, a statement from Converse County Emergency Management said Thursday.

Crews trying to reach the fire on the ground ran into trouble with the sandy terrain, which is far from any roads. Multiple planes and helicopters were also used to help contain the spread. Firefighters from BLM, Converse County, Glenrock and state agencies have been on scene.

The fire spans land owned by the county, BLM and others. Thomason said they're still working to determine all the land owners in the area.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Friday afternoon, but temperatures are expected to go down over the weekend.

BLM land in Converse County has been under Stage 1 fire restrictions since last week, meaning open fires and smoking in many places are prohibited. The June 13 order putting the restrictions in place notes dry conditions and high fire danger in the county.