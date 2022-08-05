 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildfire contained north of Casper, started as vehicle fire

  • Updated
  • 0

A wildfire began near Homa Hills on Ormsby Road on Friday morning, the Natrona County Fire Protection District said. It was contained around an hour after it was reported.

The fire began as a vehicle fire, according to the district. Crews were responding to the scene. 

Smoke is visible in the area, near BB Brooks Boulevard north of Casper. 

This story will be updated.

