Wildfire near Casper neighborhood evacuates residents, out at 16 acres

A wildfire near a Casper neighborhood on Wednesday night grew to 16 acres before crews extinguished it, authorities say.

The fire was reported near Puma Road, in the Wolf Creek area, around 9:30 p.m. Crews controlled the fire, burning in a grass field and driven by wind, a "short time" after arriving, a release said.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported, the Casper Fire-EMS Department said. Residents in the area were evacuated, according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, but the evacuation and road closures in the area were lifted around 11 p.m.

Casper firefighters were assisted by crews from the county, Evansville, Mills, Bar Nunn, and the Bureau of Land Management.

The fire's cause was still under investigation as of Thursday morning. Casper fire officials reminded residents to pay close attention to heat sources like fire pits, grills and cigarettes as fire danger increases.